Thaddeus Aremka, 78, Lake Geneva, died March 23, 2021, Kenosha. Private Burial will be held at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Richmond, IL. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family of Thaddeus.
Richard Nowakowski, 65, Markesan, died March 22, 2021, Died in Wausau. At this time services are postponed for a later date. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family of Richard.
Barbara A. Parker, 69, Beloit, died March 25, 2021, Mercy Hospital inJanesville, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Please view full obituary on our website at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
Timothy J. Wilson, 59, Beloit, WI, died March 28, 2021, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.