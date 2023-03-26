Jean Schrader, 89, of Beloit, died March 21, 2023, at UW Hospital. Visitation will be from 10am until 11am on Monday, April 3 in the River of Life United Methodist Church, 2375 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI. Funeral Service will follow at 11am in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Mabel Emma Valliant, 96, of South Beloit, Illinois, died March 23, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Jerone O. Browder, 60, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, formerly of Rockford, Illinois, died March 23, 2023, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.
Jimmy Allen, 84, Beloit, died March 25, 2023, at Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Marilyn Louise (Melges) Snudden, 95, Zenda, died March 24, 2023, at Golden Years.. Visitation will be March 28, 2023, from 9:30-11:00 and funeral at 11:00 at Derrick Funeral Home. Interment will be private in Linn-Hebron Cemetery at a later date. For further information please visit. www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting.