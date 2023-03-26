Jean Schrader, 89, of Beloit, died March 21, 2023, at UW Hospital. Visitation will be from 10am until 11am on Monday, April 3 in the River of Life United Methodist Church, 2375 Prairie Ave., Beloit, WI. Funeral Service will follow at 11am in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Mabel Emma Valliant, 96, of South Beloit, Illinois, died March 23, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.

Recommended for you