Paulella "Paula" (Williams) Leavy, 79, Beloit, died March 21, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Visitation is 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
