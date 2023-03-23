Death notices for Mar. 24, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HarrellWaymon H. Harrell, 68, of Beloit, died March 22 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Blackhawk Bank based in Beloit merges with Illinois banking firm Two accused of re-entering U.S. illegally, living in Rock County Miss Beloit, Miss Beloit’s Teen Competition set for March 25 Man dies after attempted breakin in Rockford Beloit police investigate vehicle fire Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime