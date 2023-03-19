Virginia M Feeney, 81, of Milton, died March 15 at Evansville Manor. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. March 23 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to the time of services March 23 at the funeral home.
Haase
Amber L. Haase, 45, of Delavan, died March 15 at home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on March 25 in the East Lawn Cemetery Cremoral Ledger, 2200 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements.
Pantaleo
Frank J. Pantaleo, 104, of Roscoe died March 16 in his home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.
Patton
Edward A. Patton, 94, of Beloit, died March 19 at Autumn Lake Healthcare. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.
Rabuck
James Rabuck, 78, of Beloit, died March 19 in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Woodman
Norma Woodman, 91, of Beloit, died March 16 in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.