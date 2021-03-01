Shirley Fay (Wells) DeBerry, 69, Rockton, died February 26, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel.
Janet M. Rodriguez, 82, of Darien, WI, died February 26, 2021, at Alden Meadow. Visitation at Darien Community Baptist Church(11 1st Street, Darien, WI) on March 5th, 2021 from 10-12AM with funeral service at 12PM. Interment at Darien Cemetery. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.
Russell O. Snyder, 95, of Janesville, died February 28, 2021, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care.. Funeral services are at noon Friday, March 5th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home where visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of services.