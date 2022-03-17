Death notices for Mar. 18, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Rhead, 86, of Denton, TX, died March 10, 2022, at his home. Jack was a long time employee of Beloit Corporation. Arrangements were handled by Neptune Society.Susan Wade, 54, of Beloit, died March 15, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Orfordville police chief resigns suddenly after dispute with board Beloit man accused of his10th OWI Beloit credit union robbed shortly after noon More improvements for downtown Beloit Steven Don Hoey Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime