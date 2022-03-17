Jack Rhead, 86, of Denton, TX, died March 10, 2022, at his home. Jack was a long time employee of Beloit Corporation. Arrangements were handled by Neptune Society.

Susan Wade, 54, of Beloit, died March 15, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.

