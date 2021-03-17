Marcella "Sally" Ramsey, 91, Beloit, WI, died March 17, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Edward D Young Jr, 72, Beloit, died March 13, 2021, at home. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Professional Service entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service.
Keith Edmonds, 82, Beloit, WI, died March 16, 2021, at Green Knolls. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Central Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium assisted the family.
Ramona Joan Cofoid, 84, Rockton, died March 16, 2021, at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton, WI. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home-Rockton Chapel.