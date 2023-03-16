Linda (Griesman) Christopherson, 72, of Beloit, died March 13, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Margaret A Tegt, 93, of Janesville, died March 14, 2023, at Cedar Crest. Funeral services are at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21st at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to the time of services March 21st at the church.Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Keith LaVern Martin, 88, of Beloit, died March 13, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Private family services were held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Richard Royal "Rick" Magee, 59, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 8, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1531 Townline Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin is honored to be assisting the family.
Lawrence Dwayne McShan, 54, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 7, 2023, at his home. Funeral services are 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Committal will take place at Pontotoc City Cemetery in Pontotoc, Mississippi.
Joe Billy Richardson, 82, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 13, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.