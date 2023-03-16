Linda (Griesman) Christopherson, 72, of Beloit, died March 13, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.

Margaret A Tegt, 93, of Janesville, died March 14, 2023, at Cedar Crest. Funeral services are at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21st at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to the time of services March 21st at the church.Henke-Clarson Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Recommended for you