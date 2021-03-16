Andrew Manouso Condogeorge, 99, Lake Geneva, died March 8, 2021, at his home.. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 19 followed by a funeral at 11:00 at Kimissis Greek Orthodox Church Racine, WI. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery Lake Geneva, WI. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Verna Lee (Andreson) Magee, 83, Lake Geneva, died March 12, 2021, St Lukes Medical Center.. Visitation will be Thursday, March 18 at Derrick Funeral Home from 12:00p to 2:00p, burial immediately following at Oak Hill Cemetery. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Anastasia "Stella" (Zemanek) Protteau, 98, Bellville, Texas, died March 10, 2021, Sealy, Texas. Family services are 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Judith Ann Leconte, 75, Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 5, 2021, at Edgerton Care Center. A memorial gathering will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 followed by sharing of memories at 5:30 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Gordon James Ruppert, 80, of Brodhead, Wisconsin, died March 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Private services were held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
George James Lomax, 86, of Beloit, died March 14, 2021, at his home. Public viewing is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin. Family services and committal at Eastlawn Cemetery will be held. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.