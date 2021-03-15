Victoria A. Lavin, 71, Lake Geneva, died March 3, 2021, at Sage Meadows. Memorial Services for Victoria are being planned for a future date. For more information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.
Timothy Wynn Weaver, 50, Los Angeles, died March 3, 2021, Los Angeles. Timothy Wynn Weaver, 50, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Anastasia Protteau, 98, Bellville, TX, died March 10, 2021, Sealy, TX. Anastsia Protteau, 98, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on March 10, 2021 in Texas. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Gordon J. Ruppert, Sr., 80, Brodhead, WI, died March 12, 2021, Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
George J. Lomax, 86, of Beloit, died March 14, 2021, at Home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Susan M. Schole, 83, of Janesville & formerly of Clinton, died March 14, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Jack Winchester, 89, Beloit, died March 14, 2021, at Willowick Moments. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.