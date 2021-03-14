Death notices for Mar. 15, 2021 Mar 14, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grant Loescher, 68, Appleton & formerly of Beloit, died March 13, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Games Trending Now Vintage mall's tenants leaving over racist items on display Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Roscoe woman identified as driver involved in fatal Winnebago County crash Burglary victim, 94, saddened but not scared Mail vehicle struck by semi-truck in South Beloit, USPS worker injured Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.