Anna Listenbee, 81, Beloit, died March 3, 2022, in Waukegan, Illinois. Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Wesley CME Church in Beloit. Visitation is Friday, March 18, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Earlene Harris, 84, of Beloit, died March 9, 2022, in Beloit. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at New Life Ministries, 1400 Harvey Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Judith J (Henning) Schumacher, 80, of Janesville, died March 8, 2022, at Rock Haven. Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. March 19th at the funeral home.
Dean Leeder, 60, of Beloit, died March 7, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Jeffrey L. Zachow, 68, Afton, WI, died March 11, 2022, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Services will be held at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting the family
Fred H. Gahl, 61, Beloit, died March 10, 2022, UW Hospital in Madison. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Michael R. Whitlow, 50, Chaffee, MO, died March 9, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Pearl Marzette, 95, of Beloit, died March 5, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be at Foster Funeral Service (Beloit) - Thursday 03/17/22 - 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the service at 12:00 pm. Professional Service entrusted to Foster Funeral Service
Marie L Martin, 93, of Janesville, died March 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home.. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17th at First Lutheran Church. Visitation is at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. March 17th. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
David T. Kane Sr., 87, of Janesville, died March 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Thursday March 17,2022 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday March 17th at the funeral home.
Susan (Dabson) Wiskerchen, 61, Beloit, WI, died March 12, 2022, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville, WI. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI