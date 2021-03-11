Alan L. Tilton, 68, of Janesville, died March 3, 2021, St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville.. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Kyle Douglas, 16, Beloit, died March 8, 2021, at Home. Services will be at 4:00 p.m. March 14, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium assisted the family.
Wanda M. Hunt, 59, Clinton, died March 11, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.