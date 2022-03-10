Mark Henry Atkinson, 33, of Beloit, died March 2 at his home. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held and announced at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared atwww.hansengravitt.com.
Clementson
Sylvia L (Overton) Clemetson, 98, of Janesville, died March 8 at Cedar Crest.. Funeral services will be at noon on March 15 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.—noon March 15 at the funeral home.
Harris
Earlene (Jones) Harris, 84, of Beloit, died March 9 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Listenbee
Anna Lendelle (Hall) Listenbee, 81, of Beloit, died March 3 in Waukegan, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared atwww.hansengravitt.com.
Willing
Delores F. Willing, 87, of Beloit, died March 10 at her home. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on March 14 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff St., Beloit. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.