Kieu Nguyen, 74, Beloit, died February 25, 2021, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates assisted the family with arrangements.
Loree Wallace, 62, Beloit, died February 23, 2021, at Autumn Lake Healthcare. There will be no services for Loree. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.