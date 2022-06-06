Death notices for Jun. 7, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 Jun 6, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MedernachJoann Marie Medernach, 91, of Rockton, died June 2 at Mercy Hospital-Janesville, Wisconsin. McCorkle Funeral Home—Rockton Chapel is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Search warrants in Beloit result in drug arrests Fruzen school staff in Beloit rally to support colleague DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site Erratic driver arrested in Beloit, schools placed on lockdown Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay reopens to the public Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime