Janice Mickelson, 85, Beloit, died June 4, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Marjorie Catherine (Schetgen) Corcoran, 96, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died June 4, 2021, Autumn Lake Healthcare of Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Patricia A. Rotschka, 83, of Beloit, died June 3, 2021, at Sun Valley Homes. A private family service was held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family with arrangements.
Donna M. Wilmovsky, 78, Beloit, died June 3, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Robert J. Soderberg, 72, Clinton, died June 5, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Violet M. Robert, 78, Clinton, died June 5, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Michael A Jeffords, 78, of Janesville, died June 2, 2021, at the Madison VA Hospital. Funeral services are at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.