Death notices for Jun. 6, 2022 Jun 5, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BrandenburgDavid E. Brandenburg, 89, of Beloit, died June 4 in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Search warrants in Beloit result in drug arrests Fruzen school staff in Beloit rally to support colleague Memorial Day parades and ceremonies planned across Winnebago and Rock counties Beloit, South Beloit crowds gather for Memorial Day Parade Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay reopens to the public Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime