Maxine A Rockstead, 77, of Janesville, died May 31, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
Steve Faust Tarrant, 72, Rockton, IL, died June 1, 2021, in Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel.
Thomas E. Bogard, 77, Lake Geneva and Burlington, died December 21, 2020, at Burlington Memorial. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a continued Celebration of Life. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Bogard family.
William Fleming, 79, of Beloit, died May 31, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.