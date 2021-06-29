Patricia L. Rasmussen, 82, of Janesville, died June 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison.. Services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17,2021 at First Baptist Church, Janesville. Visitation is at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 17th. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Marie S. Graf, 79, Lake Geneva, died March 14, 2021, at Pinecrest. A graveside service will be held July 6, 2021 at 10a.m. at St. Catherine Cemetery (CTY Rd J) in Sharon./Clinton. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Beverly J. Welch, 92, South Beloit, died June 23, 2021, at Javon Bea Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Rosman Funeral Home. 364-4477
James Herron Johnson, 90, Beloit, died June 25, 2021, Autumn Lake of Beloit HCC. Services are 12:00p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Edward Lewis Gardner, Sr., 70, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died June 22, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A public viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.