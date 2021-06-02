Judith A. (Kreb) Miskie, 77, Lake Geneva, died December 30, 2020, at home.. A celebration of life will be held on June 6th at Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva from noon until 5pm all friends and family are welcome to attend. www.derrickfuneralhome.com for more information
Ralph Homer Berkley, 73, Beloit, Wiscosnin, died May 28, 2021, at home. Public viewing is 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 followed by a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences may be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
John Christian Young, 79, of Beloit, died November 24, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Memorial services are 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin followed by committal of cremains at Avon Cemetery, Brodhead, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.