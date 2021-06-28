Noreen D. Bird-Johnson, 38, of Janesville, died June 25, 2021, at Javon Bea Hospital,Rockford. Funeral services are at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 30th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m Wednesday at the funeral home.
Trending Now
-
Shopiere Days back June 25-27
-
Man arrested for homicide in death of elderly woman
-
Chemtool fire caused by contractor employee who hit piping with a scissor lift
-
Suspect in 2019 shooting in Beloit avoids prison time
-
Beloit police still actively investigating two unsolved homicides, asking for public input