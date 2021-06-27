David E. Anderson, 58, Lake Geneva, died June 23, 2021, At home. Celebration of David's life will be June 28, 2021 at the FUNERAL HOME (515 Center St., Lake Geneva) 11a.m. to 1p.m. with service at 1p.m. Followed at Mars Resort at 2p.m. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, serving the family.
Barbara Ann Buckley, 79, of South Beloit, Illinois, died June 23, 2021, at her home. Services are 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Community Baptist Church, South Beloit, Illinois. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
James Herron Johnson, 90, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died June 25, 2021, at Autumn Lake of Beloit Healthcare Center. Arrangements are Pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Lois Krehoff, 88, Beloit, died June 27, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.