Death notices for Jun. 27, 2022 Jun 26, 2022

Redmond
Patrick J. Redmond, 68, of Beloit, died June 25 in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremartion Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.