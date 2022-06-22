George M Barlass, 90, of Janesville, died June 15 at home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. June 27 at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 2—5 p.m. June 26 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home and at the church from 10—11 a.m. on June 27.
Biggerstaff
Karen J. Biggerstaff, 80, of Janesville, died June 22 at home. Funeral services will be at noon on June 24 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.—noon June 24 at the funeral home.
Howard
Vivian Howard, 42, of Beloit, died May 24 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be from 10—11 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. on June 24 at Foster Funeral Home, Beloit.
McKittrick
Perry C. McKittrick, 62, of Lake Geneva, died June 11 at his cabin. Service are pending at this time. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. The Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be serving Perry’s family.
Thompson
Kenneth Thompson, 92, of South Beloit, died June 17 at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on July 9 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Military honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Weibel
Sharon E. Weibel, 73, of Janesville, died June 21 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 28 at Schneider Funeral Home with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family.