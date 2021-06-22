Ione Van Den Elzen, 86, of Beloit, died June 11, 2021, at home. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at East Lawn Cemetery. A farewell celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 outside Grinnell Hall.
Mary Lou (Davidson) Spangler, 89, Byron, died June 18, 2021, at Saint Anthony Medical Center. Mary Lou (Davidson) Spangler, 89, of Byron, went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL. Cremation Rites have been accorded.
Frank E. Moeller, 86, Beloit, died June 22, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Richard "Dick" Baer, 93, Machesney Park, IL, died June 20, 2021, at TLC Living Community surrounded by family.. Arrangements are pending at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel.