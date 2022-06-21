Nancy J. Franzen, 89, of Lake Geneva, died June 15 at Holton Manor. For information on the passing of Nancy visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Franzen family with arrangements.
Kane
Nova Louise (Turpen) Kane, 83, of Cable, died April 12 at home. The family will celebrate her life at 11 a.m. on June 25 at the Trinity Lutheran Chapel, 13520 Spruce St., Cable, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Hayward Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Melass
W. Mike Melass, 80, of Janesville, died June 20 in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Pankau
Carol Jean Pankau, 90, of Lake Geneva, died June 19 at Golden Years Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4—8 p.m. on June23 at Derrick Funeral Home. Mass will be at 10 a.m. on June 24 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Walter
Christine L. Walter, 81, of Janesville, died June 14 at St. Mary’s Hospital. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements.