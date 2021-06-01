Michael Rolon, 51, Beloit, died May 28, 2021, at home. Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Joseph Stout, 41, of Beloit, died May 25, 2021, in Beloit. A Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Harold R. Whittaker, 92, Beloit, died May 31, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Charlene Castle, 83, Janesville, died June 1, 2021, at Cedar Crest. Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Ralph Homer Berkley, 73, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died May 28, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
William Fleming, 79, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died May 31, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com