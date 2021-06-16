Lynell James Harris, 34, Beloit, died May 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. A funeral Service will be held at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI on June 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm.
Dock C. Kendricks Jr., 69, Janesville, died June 11, 2021, in Stoughton, WI. Arrangements are pending with Rosman Funeral Home. 364-4477
John Raine, 74, Roscoe, Il, died June 13, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Paul Ramsey, 68, Beloit, died June 13, 2021, at Home. A Celebration of Life will be at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service Beloit, WI on June 18, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm
George Weatherall, 71, of Beloit, died June 12, 2021, at Memorial Hospital. Services are Monday, June 21, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by services at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Thad Crispin Yurs, 49, of Rockford, Illinois, died June 14, 2021, in Rockford, Illinois. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.