Drevian Allen, Sr., 25, of Beloit, died June 7, 2021, in Beloit. Public viewing is 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Services are 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at Beloit Life Center. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.
John Harold Peters, 73, of Beloit, died June 13, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.