Ross L Jacobson, 72, of Janesville, died June 7, 2021, at home. Funeral services arre at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12th at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home and at church from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Francis E McCumber, 94, of Janesville, died June 8, 2021, at home. Funeral services are at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Turning Point Church. Visitation is at the church from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13th. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jared M. Graf, 38, Clinton, died June 8, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Nancy K. Gunn, 74, Beloit, died June 9, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Drevian T. "Bishop" Allen, Sr., 25, Beloit, Wisconsin, died June 7, 2021, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be viewed and shared at www.hansengravitt.