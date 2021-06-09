Howard Harold Woods, 91, Lake Geneva, died March 10, 2021, Burlington Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on June 14, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva at 2pm. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Woody's family.
Constance Elizabeth "Connie" Dalton, 91, Delavan, Wisconsin, died June 5, 2021, at Home. Service will be at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Fontana, Wisconsin 11:00 a.m. on June 14, 2021. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 10:00am. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.
Jerrold A. Hein, 74, Janesville, died June 3, 2021, at home. No services are currently planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.