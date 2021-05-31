Luis M. Ochoa, 57, Delavan, died May 28, 2021, at home. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan, WI. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family of Luis.
Gerald "Jerry" E. Ginner, 84, Beloit, died May 27, 2021, Janesville. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Judith A Lawrence, 78, of Janesville, died May 28, 2021, at Oak Park Place. Funeral services are at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2nd at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.