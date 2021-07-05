Christopher Glass Jr, 26, Beloit, died June 23, 2021, at UW Hospital. A Visitation will be Visitation at Foster Funeral Service (Beloit) - Tuesday 07/06/21 - 11:00 am to 12:00 pm; Service: Foster Funeral Service (Beloit) - Tuesday 07/06/21 at 12:00 pm
Vernon Fields, 67, South Beloit, died June 29, 2021, Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Service is scheduled at Foster Funeral Service Beloit - Friday 07/09/21 at 6:00 pm.
Jean M Paul, 91, of Janesville, died June 30, 2021, St. Mary's Janesville Hospital.. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at First Lutheran Church. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. July 7th at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Margie J Richards, 68, of Janesville, died June 30, 2021, at Green Knolls, Beloit.. Services are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Church of Christ, Roxbury Road, Janesville with visitation 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 17th at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Rosemary (Varso) Kordoske, 74, Lake Geneva, died July 3, 2021, at home. Visitation on July 8, 2021 at FUNERAL HOME(515 Center-St., Lake Geneva) from 9:30a.m. until service at 11:30a.m. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel, Lake Geneva, WI is serving the family.