Kimberly Kay Dorsey, 50, of Janesville, formerly of Beloit, died June 30 in Janesville. Visitation will be at noon July 6 followed by services at 1 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Committal will be at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit following the service. Online condolences can be shared at wwwhansengravitt.com.
Jacobson
Paul A. Jacobson, 78, of Beloit, died June 30 at home. A Celebration of Life for Paul will be at 4 p.m. on July 7 at the Thirsty Badger Bar & Grill, 2683 Prairie Ave., Beloit. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements.
Keller
Paul Keller, 61, of Okauchee, Wisconsin, died June 29 at home. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. July 9 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Burial will be in Shirland Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on July 9 in the funeral home.
Lugo
Jose M. Lugo, 49, of Clinton, died July 3 on vacation in Juneau County, Wisconsin. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Reuter
Charles Reuter, 86, of Springfield, died June 27 at East Troy Manor. Visitation will be from 9—11 a.m. on July 7, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in East Troy. Service will be at 11 a.m.. Luncheon will be held at the church following service. Interment will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes is proudly serving the family.
Scheppa
Velma Jean Scheppa, 72, of Beloit, died July 2 at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at wwwhansengravitt.com.
Waldsmith
Marilyn Virginia Waldsmith, 84, of Janesville, died June 30 at home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on July 7 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Committal will be at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit following the service. Online condolences can be shared at wwwhansengravitt.com.
Wright
Gary Allen Wright, 34, of Beloit, died June 29 in Beloit. Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on July 8 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m. Online condolences can be shared at wwwhansengravitt.com.