Peggy Hanewall, 86, of Janesville, died July 18, 2021, at Rock Haven. Services are at 10 a.m Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Visitation is at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31st. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Stanley L. "Stan" Smith, 68, of Beloit, died July 18, 2021, at home. A private family service will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.