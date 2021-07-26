Russell L. Christman, 66, of Darian, WI, died July 19, 2021, in Delavan, WI. Graveside service for Russell will be held on Saturday, July 31st, 2021 at 11:30 am at Darien Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Betzer Chapel is proudly serving the family.
Kenneth Miller, 32, Janesville, died July 16, 2021, at Home. A Visitation will be held at Roxbury Church - Saturday 07/31/21 - 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the Funeral Service to start at 12:00 pm. Professional Service entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI
Betty J. Koehn, 99, Lake Geneva, died January 4, 2021, at home. Graveside Services on August 5, 2021 at 11a.m. Oak Hill Cemetery. Donations made in Betty's Honor to Lakeland Animal Shelter (P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121). Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Lake Geneva proudly serving the Koehn Family.