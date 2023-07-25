Mary Jane Kellicut, 87, of Beloit, died July 24 in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.

Ruth Korb, 90, of Clinton, died July 24 at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.

  

