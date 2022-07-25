Death notices for Jul. 26, 2022 Jul 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JacobsonDuane “Jake” Jacobson, 76, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, died July 23 in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woman's body found in Roscoe, Rockford man charged Independent food vendors set up at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit Burglary to Beloit tavern being investigated Beloit native goes on dance show to serve as an inspiration Two in South Beloit accused of drug offenses Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime