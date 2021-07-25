Kate Louise Erickson, 101, Lake Geneva, died July 20, 2021, Lakeland. Visitation August 4, 2021 at FUNERAL-HOME(515 Center Street, Lake Geneva)10am until service at 11:30am *Family asks if masks could be worn.* Entombment at Roselawn. In-Lieu-of-flowers memorials to American-Cancer-Society. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel serving the family.
Walter Wiedmer, 90, Clinton, died July 23, 2021, at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Hazel M. Zick, 97, Clinton, WI, died July 23, 2021, at Alden Meadow Park. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Roger Allan Knutson, 79, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died July 23, 2021, at Rock Haven in Janesville, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Sandra B. Reyna, 49, Beloit, WI, died July 21, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. Funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of serviced Wednesday.
Kelvin B. "Kelly" Royce, 63, Beloit, WI, died July 24, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A celebration of Kelly's life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Margaret Hansen, 87, Beloit, WI, died July 22, 2021, at home. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.