William R. Hein Jr., 57, Janesville, died July 19, 2021, at UW Hospital Madison WI. A private family service was held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
Herbert S. Demanouske, 89, Cottage Grove, died July 19, 2021, St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Juda. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
Lottie Ann (Seals) Cotton, 70, of South Beloit, Illinois, died July 18, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation is 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Steve Alan Stoltz, 59, of South Beloit, Illinois, died July 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Wayne Allen Jacobsen, 67, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died July 14, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Wayne requested that no public services be conducted. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.