James Edward Davis, 87, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, died June 26, 2021, at home.. A memorial event will be held at the Geneva Lake Museum on July 24that 5:30 PM. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is assisting the family.
Eric Robert Erickson, 36, Genoa City., died July 4, 2021, at home.. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday July 24, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm, memorial service immediately following at Derrick Funeral Home, 800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.For more information visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Jane Bailey Smith, 85, Lake Geneva, died July 16, 2021, St. Lukes Medical Center. Services are on Friday July 23, 2021at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Geneva Methodist Church. Visitation is Thursday July 22, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Jose Herrera, 74, Delavn, died July 16, 2021, Zilber-Hospice. Visitation July 23rd, 2021 from3-9pm at FUNERAL HOME(118 S. 2nd St.,Delavan)and a Mass at St. Andrew's Catholic Church(714 E Walworth Avenue,Delavan)on July 24th at 9:00a.m.(meet directly at church). Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Betzer-Chapel of Delavan, WI serving the family.
Jose Herrera, 74, Delavan, died July 16, 2021, Zilber-Hospice. Second visitation will follow at the FUNERAL HOME (118 S. 2nd Street, Delavan) after Mass on July 24, 2021 from10:30a.m.-12p.m. Burial will follow at the St. Andrew's Cemetery.
Wayne Allen Jacobsen, 67, of Beloit, died July 14, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Lottie Ann (Seals) Cotton, 70, of South Beloit, Illinois, died July 18, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.