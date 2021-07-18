Marcia Minter, 88, of Clinton, died November 18, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 pm Friday, July 23, 2021 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family.
Sharon H. Makdad, 73, of Janesville, WI, died July 16, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital-Madison. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Daniel Baer, 67, of Beloit, died March 1, 2021, in Daytona Beach, FL. Service will be held 11:30 am Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will be 10:30 am until the time of service in the funeral home.