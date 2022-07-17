Juanita Dary, 41, of Madison, died July 3 in Madison. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:30—10:30 a.m. on July 23 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. A Memorial Service for her family will be held.
Eggen
Phyllis Eggen, 92, of Janesville, died July 15 at Mercyhealth Hospital. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on July 20 in the Luther Valley Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on July 19 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.
Gauger
Clarence Lester Gauger, 82, of Lake Geneva, died July 5 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on July 18 at Brick Church, N1509 Brick School Road in Walworth. A service will follow at 11 a.m. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Clarence’s family.
Hackbarth
Duane Hackbarth, 59, of Roscoe, died July 16 at Kindred Hospital. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on July 20, in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 4:45 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on July 21 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery.
Hanson
Inez L. Hanson, 81, of Beloit, died July 15 at home. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on July 22 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Burial will be in the Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Henry
Mary M. Henry, 78, of Beloit, died July 13 at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.
Whitman
Richard L. Whitman, 71, of Beloit, died July 14 at home. A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10—10:30 a.m. on July 19 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in the Bear Valley Cemetery, Lone Rock.