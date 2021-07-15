Ramona Mae Emerson, 84, Beloit, died July 4, 2021, at Javon Bea Hospital. McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL is assisting the family.
Angelo Joseph Anastasi, 74, of Beloit, died June 28, 2021, in Beloit. A celebration of life is 12:00 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Mary's Place, 525 Washington Street, South Beloit, Illinois 61080. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Michael Boston, 51, of Footville, Wisconsin, died July 9, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Visitation is 3:00 p.m. followed by a sharing of memories at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com