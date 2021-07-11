Matthew Koch Williams, 59, Naperville, Oswego, Lake Geneva, died June 30, 2021, at home.. Private family services were held. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Mathew Williams.
Steven E. Walkowicz, 51, Lake Geneva, died July 2, 2021, at home. No services will be held at this time. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI, is proudly serving the family.
James W. Hudson, 76, Elkhorn, WI, died July 7, 2021, The Gardens of Ridgestone Terrace. No services will be held at this time. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI, is proudly serving the family.
Hazel F. Aude, 93, Beloit, died July 10, 2021, Willowick Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.