Roger C. Baker, 78, of Sharon, Wisconsin, died July 6 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. on July 12 at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, with service at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes is proudly serving the family.
Edmonds
Michael L. Edmonds, 63, of Beloit, died July 9 at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.
Gonzalez
Krystal Marie Gonzalez, 36, of Janesville, formerly of Beloit, died July 6 in Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Mickelson
Chauncey Mickelson, 94, of Beloit, died July 8 at the Suites at Beloit. Graveside Services for Chauncey’s family will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Beloit, with military honors accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements.
Richard
R. David Richard, 64, of South Beloit, died July 1 at home. McCorkle Funeral Home, Rockton Chapel. Arrangements are pending.
Scheppa
Velma Jean (DuPree) Scheppa, 72, of Beloit, died July 2 at home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., on July 15 at Wesley CME Church in Beloit. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.