Cox
Mary K. Cox, 75, of Beloit, died Jan. 4 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Professional services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service.
Cox
Mary K. Cox, 75, of Beloit, died Jan. 4 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Professional services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service.
Dresselhaus
Betty Elaine (Schmale) Dresselhaus, 100, of Beloit, died Dec. 28 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 — 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and from 10:30 a.m. — noon on Jan. 13 at Peoples Church followed by a “Celebration of Life” service, at Peoples Church. Burial will be in Floral Lawns Cemetery.
Glass
Magaret L. Glass, 81, of Beloit, died Dec. 29 at home. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. — noon on Jan. 14 with a service at noon. All services will be at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit.
Jordan
Anna Jordan, 69, of Beloit, died Dec. 27 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Professional Services entrusted to Foster/Compassion Cremation Service.
Kocher
Richard Lawrence Kocher, 76, of Beloit, died on Jan. 3 at Medina Nursing Home. Funeral Ceremony to be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 at McCorkle Funeral Home — Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton.
Nehls
James H. Nehls, 84, of Beloit, died Jan. 5 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, with Pastor Clifton White officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Jan. 11 at the funeral home.
Palko
Elizabeth M. Palko, 80, of South Beloit died Jan. 7 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Funeral Service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Jan. 11 in the funeral home.
Peterson
Althea L. Peterson, 84, of Darien, died Jan. 7 at Mercy Walworth Hospital in Lake Geneva. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Urbanowski
Raymond R. Urbanowski, 97, of Janesville, died Jan. 5 at Cedar Crest. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 10 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Jan. 10. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.