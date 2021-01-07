Death notices for Jan. 8, 2021 Jan 7, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ralph W. Tuttle, 85, Beloit, WI, died January 7, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Games Trending Now Beloit woman charged following fatal crash Beloit woman, 27, arrested after man fatally struck by vehicle Woman arrested multiple times Wednesday South Beloit officer cleared in fatal crash Gregg Schneider, Sean Leavy announce candidacy Newsletters Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries in your inbox SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.